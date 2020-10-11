Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Novus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVUS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 22,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,972. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. Novus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Novus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.57% of Novus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

