Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions. They work with companies around the world, from banks and hospitals to airlines, telecommunications carriers, and automotive manufacturers and suppliers, who use their solutions and technologies to create better experiences for their customers and their users by enhancing the users’ interaction and increasing productivity and customer satisfaction. They offer their customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, optical character recognition capabilities, and domain knowledge, along with professional services and implementation support. In addition, our solutions increasingly utilize our innovations in artificial intelligence, including cognitive sciences and machine learning to create smarter, more natural experiences with technology. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NUAN. Cfra lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.86.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.33. 1,913,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743,220. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,695.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,064.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $1,367,023 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 125.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 465,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,830,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,047,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter valued at $49,333,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It offers customers high accuracy in automated speech recognition, natural language understanding capabilities, dialog and information management, biometric speaker authentication, text-to-speech, and domain knowledge along with professional services and implementation support.

