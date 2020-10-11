NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVEE. Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,113. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NV5 Global has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $74.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. The company has a market cap of $785.18 million, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $162.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Catherine Conner bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 357.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NV5 Global by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

