Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPI. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

OPI stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.50 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 11.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $389,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,477,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

