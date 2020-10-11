Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.10.

Shares of OKTA traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $236.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.09. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.25, for a total value of $584,748.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,475.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,757 shares of company stock worth $56,263,332 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,644,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Okta by 22.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 47.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

