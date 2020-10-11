Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $255.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Okta from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.45. 1,131,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $240.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael R. Kourey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,101.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,757 shares of company stock valued at $56,263,332. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after purchasing an additional 721,025 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $5,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.