Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

ONB traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. The company had a trading volume of 382,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,726. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $207.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $158,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.