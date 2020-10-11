Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors to $26.54 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,902. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.87. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.32). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 312,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 303,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 126,758 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

