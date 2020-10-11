OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OneMain Holdings Inc. is a consumer financial services holding company. The Company’s operating segments consists of Consumer and Insurance, Acquisitions and Servicing and Real Estate. OneMain Holdings Inc., formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. is based in Evansville, United States. “

Get OneMain alerts:

OMF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised OneMain from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OneMain from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.94.

OneMain stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. 591,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,614. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.64. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneMain (OMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.