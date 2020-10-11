Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ontrak in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ontrak from $50.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ontrak in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Ontrak in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ontrak from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OTRK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.08. The stock had a trading volume of 354,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,402. Ontrak has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.23 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ontrak by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ontrak by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

