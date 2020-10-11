Oppenheimer Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $405.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.71.

NYSE PAYC traded up $6.47 on Thursday, hitting $366.00. 525,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $368.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,323,530. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

