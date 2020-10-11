Oppenheimer Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $405.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $345.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.
PAYC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.71.
NYSE PAYC traded up $6.47 on Thursday, hitting $366.00. 525,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $368.43.
In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.29, for a total transaction of $29,096,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 328,000 shares of company stock valued at $107,323,530. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 588.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Read More: Economic Bubble
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.