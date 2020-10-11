ORIX (NYSE:IX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

Get ORIX alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of ORIX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ORIX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE IX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.53. The company had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,091. ORIX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORIX will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 5.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in ORIX by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ORIX by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIX (IX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.