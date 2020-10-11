Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $57.00

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Orthopediatrics from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orthopediatrics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.71.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.78. 176,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,519. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.17. Orthopediatrics has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 988,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after acquiring an additional 44,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,749,000 after purchasing an additional 103,837 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 10.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 53,448 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 121.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,864,000 after purchasing an additional 261,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics by 36.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 405,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,732,000 after buying an additional 108,941 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

