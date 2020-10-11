Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “O-I Glass expects to benefit from glass demand and improved consumption trends in the current year. Reopening of markets and recovery in demand are driving the company’s performance. Further, the company’s turnaround initiatives and cost-control measures will aid results in the near term. The company’s top priority remains investment in business. It intends to achieve this by investing in joint ventures and incremental capacity, and through bolt-on acquisitions in emerging geographies, while delivering a favorable return on invested capital. However, the ongoing decline in beer consumption in North America will continue to weigh on the company’s results. O-I Glass is trying to counter the impact by focusing on other categories, which is creating operational complexity and impacting costs. High debt level also remains a woe.”

Get Owens-Illinois alerts:

OI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NYSE OI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.44. 1,151,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,767. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a positive return on equity of 81.57% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. Owens-Illinois’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 162.6% in the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Mork Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens-Illinois (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens-Illinois Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens-Illinois and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.