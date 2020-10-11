Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OXBDF. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.00.

Oxford BioMedica stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Oxford BioMedica has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.