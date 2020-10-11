P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $14.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. P H Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $637.57 million, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $216.18 million for the quarter. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P H Glatfelter (GLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.