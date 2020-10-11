PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in PACCAR by 305.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 152.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,056 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.