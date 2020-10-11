PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total value of $637,034.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,037. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter worth about $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 362,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after acquiring an additional 33,653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in PACCAR by 305.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 172,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 129,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 152.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 165,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,056 shares during the period. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Analyst Recommendations for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit