PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.20.

PACW traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. 1,414,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 733.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,702,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,466 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,122,000 after buying an additional 2,364,544 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $19,357,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,721,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,845,000 after acquiring an additional 567,849 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 495,386 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

