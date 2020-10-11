Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Lifted to “Outperform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PD. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pagerduty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pagerduty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE PD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.54. 2,939,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,073. Pagerduty has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.67 million. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 40,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $1,157,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 21,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $559,970.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,615,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,239,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 271,384 shares of company stock worth $7,611,597. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Pagerduty by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Pagerduty by 101.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Pagerduty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

