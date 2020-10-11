Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pagerduty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pagerduty from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pagerduty in a research note on Sunday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.68.

Get Pagerduty alerts:

Shares of PD traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.54. 2,939,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,073. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $37.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pagerduty will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $27,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,384 shares of company stock worth $7,611,597 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Pagerduty by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 34,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 72,746 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Pagerduty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Pagerduty by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Pagerduty by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pagerduty

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Pagerduty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagerduty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.