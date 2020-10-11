Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $93.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.60.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.40. 1,359,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,266,022. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 38,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $2,848,654.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 618,814 shares of company stock valued at $46,030,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

