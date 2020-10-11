Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $76.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. 1,359,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,814 shares of company stock worth $46,030,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

