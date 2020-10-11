Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $76.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. BidaskClub raised shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.60.
Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.40. 1,359,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,266,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.82. Paychex has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $90.54.
In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 618,814 shares of company stock worth $46,030,779. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
