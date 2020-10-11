Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Raised to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.60.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 106,422 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $7,774,127.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,622,340.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 618,814 shares of company stock valued at $46,030,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 19.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

