Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $253.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEN. Citigroup lifted their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities cut Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.71.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $216.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $241.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 745.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $1,535,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total value of $472,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,396 shares of company stock worth $9,764,545 over the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,390,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,938,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,092,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,982,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.