People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PBCT has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PBCT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,214,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,861. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.24.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBCT. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,031.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.