PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a research report on Monday, September 28th. HSBC began coverage on PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PDRDY traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,615. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The company has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

