Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) (EPA:RI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Pernod Ricard SA (RI.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €153.56 ($180.65).

Shares of EPA RI opened at €138.15 ($162.53) on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard SA has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.76.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

