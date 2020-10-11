PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PetIQ, Inc. is a pet medication and wellness company. Its product consists of Rx Medications, OTC Medications and Supplies, Health and Wellness Products. The Company serves retail stores across the mass, club, grocery, pharmacy and e-commerce channels. PetIQ, Inc. is based in Eagle, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PETQ. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PetIQ from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of PETQ opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.02 million, a PE ratio of -36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.55.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $266.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 971.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 16,910 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 147,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

