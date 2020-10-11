Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of vonoprazan, which are in clinical stage. Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Buffalo Grove, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

PHAT stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company has a quick ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 18.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day moving average of $35.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 699,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,008,000 after buying an additional 493,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

