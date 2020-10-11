Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,030. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.59.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other Philip Morris International news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 889.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

