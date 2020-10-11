Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PDD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BOCOM International cut Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.05.

Pinduoduo stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,997,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,379,007. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 15.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinduoduo by 41.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 74,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 155.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,450,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,568,000 after buying an additional 883,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 46.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 588,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,534,000 after buying an additional 187,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

