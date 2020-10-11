Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has $95.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. 1,094,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.69. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

