Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities raised Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

NASDAQ NOVA traded up $1.34 on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. 1,027,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,284. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $33.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million.

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $140,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $678,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,173.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,902,378 shares of company stock worth $383,394,075.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

