Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B.Riley Securit reissued a buy rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.36. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.