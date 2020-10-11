Pivotal Research Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Netflix from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $498.85.

NFLX traded up $7.65 on Wednesday, reaching $539.44. 4,781,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,279. Netflix has a twelve month low of $265.03 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $501.67 and its 200-day moving average is $456.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $237.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,795 shares of company stock valued at $101,673,310 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,142,631,000 after buying an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,373,506 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,266,751,000 after buying an additional 2,176,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $42,595,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,536,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,079,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,274,032,000 after acquiring an additional 797,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

