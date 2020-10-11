Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 68,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,594. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at $63,360. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 36,469 shares of company stock worth $45,407 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.81% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

