Premier’s (PINC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Premier from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Premier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,524,000 after buying an additional 213,197 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Premier by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,388,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,027,000 after purchasing an additional 197,208 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Premier by 23.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,407,000 after purchasing an additional 647,730 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Premier by 60.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 827,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Premier by 177.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

