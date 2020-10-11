PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $69.29. 104,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.46. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.94.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

In other news, EVP Juan Ignacio Biehl sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $115,488.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,746.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PriceSmart by 40.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

