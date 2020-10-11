Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

PRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Primerica from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

NYSE PRI opened at $114.87 on Wednesday. Primerica has a 12 month low of $61.20 and a 12 month high of $138.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.20.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.36. Primerica had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $525.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $406,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,255,692.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $252,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,354.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,447,170 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 49.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after buying an additional 213,068 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2,725.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130,913 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth approximately $10,748,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 38.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 349,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,928,000 after purchasing an additional 97,968 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,565,000 after purchasing an additional 89,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.