Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

PFS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Provident Financial Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Sunday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 164,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,512. The company has a market capitalization of $867.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $84.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at $113,770.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 90.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

