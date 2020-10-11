PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $71.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

PTCT has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.82.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.81. The company had a trading volume of 240,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,900. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.77. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $75.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.04 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.67% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,349 shares in the company, valued at $518,277.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,908,934.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,851 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,672 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,496,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

