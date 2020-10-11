PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Raised to $70.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several other research reports. 140166 downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a positive rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.69.

PHM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 1,870,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. PulteGroup has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $49.70. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 172.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 77.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 122.5% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

