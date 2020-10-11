PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $58.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on PVH from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.25.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $66.13. 1,113,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,250. PVH has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $108.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.16.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,047,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in PVH by 41.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 53,330 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 8.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

