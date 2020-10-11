QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of QCR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QCR currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of QCRH stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,698. The company has a market cap of $482.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 25.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QCR by 164.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

