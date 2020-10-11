Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays cut shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $71.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.87.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.02. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.29). Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $487.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.