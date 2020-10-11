Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.08.

RPD traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $84,037.50. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,710 shares of company stock worth $2,199,718 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth $2,641,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 297,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,199,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

