Raymond James Boosts BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $30.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BRP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.59 million and a P/E ratio of 136.50. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.
