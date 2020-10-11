Raymond James Boosts BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) Price Target to $30.00

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BRP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of BRP Group stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.59 million and a P/E ratio of 136.50. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $51.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc operates as an insurance distribution company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals and families.

