Raymond James Boosts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $80.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FSLR. Cfra lowered shares of First Solar to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of FSLR traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,005,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,198. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $54.96. First Solar has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $81.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lukas T. Walton sold 8,649,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $592,461,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,841,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,133,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares in the company, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,730,092 shares of company stock valued at $598,401,598. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 238.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in First Solar by 149.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,378 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

