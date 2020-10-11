Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Raymond James have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company's efforts to expand through acquisitions and its global diversification efforts are expected to keep driving the top line in the quarters ahead. Moreover. given a solid balance sheet and liquidity position, it is expected to continue enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities. However, the company's dependence on the volatile nature of the capital markets to generate investment banking revenues makes us apprehensive about its prospects. Further, continuously increasing operating expenses mainly due to higher compensation costs are expected to hurt the company's bottom line to some extent.”

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Raymond James stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. 385,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,585. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.77. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Raymond James by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

