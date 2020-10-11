Raymond James Raises Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $44.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enviva Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

EVA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.64 and a beta of 1.17. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $20.63 and a one year high of $43.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $167.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.50 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

